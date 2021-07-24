Moyale targeting FDH Cup  

Moyale Barracks Football Club is targeting this year’s FDH Cup as the club looks to rekindle its cup winning glory days.

Moyale popularly known as The Lions of Kaning’ina Forests used to be a force to be reckoned with when it came to domestic cup games in the past managing to win trophies like the Carlsberg Cup as well as reaching several finals.

Standing in their way for their quest now is

TNM Super League table toppers Silver Strikers whom they face away in the round of 16 at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe City on Saturday.

Moyale’s hopes lie on man of the moment Lloyd Njaliwa who is becoming the team’s go to man when it comes to hitting the back of the net.

Njaliwa’s goals in the round of 32 were enough to dump out TN Stars 2-0 at Kasungu Stadium.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers led by the league’s leading goal scorer Maxwell Phodo offer a daunting task and challenge for Moyale to get past especially at their backyard.

But Pritchard Mwansa’s men got a morale boosting league win last weekend when they defeated Mzuzu Warriors in the Mzuzu Derby.

Meanwhile, in other notable fixtures in the round of 16, Mighty Wanderers host Chitipa United at Kamuzu Stadium while Nyasa Big Bullets face a tricky fixture when they entertain TNM Super League strugglers Mighty Tigers at the same venue.