BBNaija season 6 starts today

Following the conclusion of the open call auditions in May 2021, all is now set for the premiere of the sixth season of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija today.

For its sixth season, BBNaija will feature a special double launch show on Saturday, 24 July and Sunday, 25 July 2021. Both shows will air from 20:00 CAT on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast-on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

For this season, there will be no SMS voting. All voting will be on the Big Brother Naija website as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

The 10-week long reality TV show will follow the lives of strangers as they interact and compete with each other to win the grand prize of USD218,000 worth of prizes, which is the biggest in reality TV show reward on the continent.

Big Brother Naija season 6 will run 24/7 on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and Plus packages on channel 29.

Given the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, global best practices, precautions and preventive measures will be followed throughout the show.