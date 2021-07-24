Devotion: Maintain your confession

Psalm 118:17 “I will not die, but live, and declare the works of the LORD.”

The Bible says that David died in a good old age.

1Chronicles 29:28 “He died in a good old age, full of days, riches, and honor: and Solomon his son reigned in his place.”

From the opening scripture, we see that He used to make Confessions that he will not die. So confessions are important.

In James 3:2-5 we are told that Ships are directed by rudder, horses use bits and humans use tongue for their direction. Where your tongue goes is where your life goes.

Your life is maintained by your confession.

Hebrew 10 : 23 ” Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful.”

Whether you are ok or in challenges, maintain your good confession. Hold fast to the positive confession and never be attempted to any negative utterance. Learn to speak positives. Speak that which conforms to the Word of God. Speak success, elevation, promotion, peace, health, other positives to maintain the right direction of your life.

2 Corinthians 4 : 13 ” Since we have the same spirit of faith according to what has been written, “I believed, and so I spoke,” we also believe, and so we also speak.”

Joel 3:10…Let the weak say I am strong.

What you speak is what you establish and what you get.

Job 22:28 “And you will also decree a thing, and it will be established for you, and light will shine on your ways.”

Death and life are within your tongue. Proverbs 18:21 “Death and life are in the power of the tongue; those who love it will eat its fruit.”

CONFESSION

In the name of Jesus I am strong, I am prosperous, I am a winner, all things are working for me. I am moving from level of glory to another level of glory.