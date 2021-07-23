Rumphi stun Reds in FDH Bank Cup

Northern Region Football League Side Rumphi United have booked a place in the quarterfinals of the FDH Bank Cup after stunning Super League giants Red Lions in a Round of 16 thriller at the Mzuzu Stadium.

The two sides played out a one all draw in regulation time and the hosts won 4-1 on post-match penalties.

Red Lions were the first to score in the 58th minute through Humphreys Minandi but Trouble Kajani equalised six minutes before full-time time.

During the shootout, Chimwemwe Chidanti and Henry Kamunga missed Red Lion’s first two penalties while Rumphi United scored all their first four penalties to carry the day.

In Lilongwe, Yohane Malunga’s 82nd minute goal gave MAFCO a narrow 1-0 win over Kamuzu Barracks.

Southern Region Football League side Sable Farming, who knocked out CIVO in the previous round, were looking forward to stun another Super League team when they hosted Ntopwa FC at the Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

The match ended goalless and Ntopwa goalkeeper Sherrif Maida was the hero after saving Richard Mwaika’s spotkick to hand his side a 5-4 victory.

Round of 16 action continues on Saturday with another set of three matches.

Be Forward Wanderers Reserve will visit Ekwendeni Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium. Silver Strikers will host Moyale Barracks at Silver Stadium while Be Forward Wanderers will face Chitipa United at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Round of 16 action wraps up on Sunday with Nyasa Big Bullets welcoming Mighty Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium while Blue Eagles will face Dedza Young Soccer at Nankhaka.

Results

Friday, 23rd July 2021

Mafco 1 (Yohane Malunga 82′) -0 Kamuzu Barracks

Rumphi United 1 (Trouble Kajani 84′) -1 Red Lions (Humphreys Minandi 58′)- Rumphi United win 4-1 on post-match penalties.

Sable Farming 0-0 Ntopwa- Ntopwa win 5-4 on post-match penalties.

Saturday, 24th June 2021

Ekwendeni Hammers Vs. Wanderers Reserves @ Mzuzu Stadium

Silver Strikers Vs. Moyale Barracks @ Silver Stadium

Be Forward Wanderers Vs. Chitipa United @ Kamuzu Stadium

Sunday, 25th July 2021

Blue Eagles Vs. Dedza Young Soccer @ Nankhaka

Nyasa Big Bullets Vs. Mighty Tigers @ Kamuzu Stadium

Source: FAM