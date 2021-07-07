Motorcyclist, pillion passenger die in head-on collision

A 36-year-old-man and an unidentified female pillion passenger have died today in Dedza after their motorcycle was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Freed car at Dauya Village.

Dedza police deputy publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda has identified the motorcycle operator as Afiki James Mbalame.

On the fateful moment, Moffat Banda the driver of the motor vehicle registration number NB 5188 was driving his motor vehicle with three passengers on board and he recklessly started overtaking unknown motor vehicle.

In the process of overtaking, Banda crashed head-on with the said motorcycle which was coming from the opposite direction.

Following the impact, the motorbike which Mbalame was riding caught fire burning it to ashes.

Mbalame and his pillion passenger fell down and sustained serious head injuries and multiple fractures. Both were pronounced dead upon arrival at Dedza District Hospital.

Mbalame hailed from Chiluzi Billage in the area of Traditional Authority Kasumbu in Dedza.