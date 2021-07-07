Kajawa says Tigers will keep on fighting for Super League survival  

Despite Mighty Tigers dropping vital two points against Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday, head coach Trevor Kajawa is refusing to throw in the towel yet and insists that it’s not over for the Blantyre based side until the fat lady sings.

The ‘Kau Kau boys’ surrendered their lead in the second half before missing a penalty which would have cut their gap with Chitipa United to just two points in the relegation battle.

The draw means Tigers are still 14th in the standings with 18 points and with eight games to go, Kajawa knows it will be tough for his team to survive but says he will keep on fighting till the last day of the season.

“It was a crucial match for us because we wanted to win so that we edge closer to exiting the relegation zone but we surrendered our lead and missed the penalty and it doesn’t look good for us.

“But we will keep on fighting to the end and with eight games to go, anything can happen,” he said.

Tigers have only managed to register five wins in 22 games from which eleven are defeats and six matches have ended in draws.

Winning their next four games will be very crucial towards their survival chances but they should also pray for results against Chitipa United.

Tigers will play Karonga United in their next Super League fixture at Mpira Village on Sunday whilst Chitipa United will be away to the Central Region with two crucial fixtures against Civil Sporting Club and Mafco FC respectively.