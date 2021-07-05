Pope Francis undergoes surgery

The Vatican says Pope Francis, 84, has responded well to colon surgery.

The Pope was taken to Gemelli University Hospital in Rome on Sunday for a scheduled colon surgery.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Sunday evening that the pope “responded well” to the treatment, which was performed under general anaesthetic.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Sergio Alfieri, who heads the hospital’s operational unit for digestive surgery, the Vatican said.

It is the first time Pope Francis has been admitted to hospital since his election in 2013.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis was being treated for “symptomatic diverticular stenosis” of the colon.

Diverticular disease is a condition that involves bulges in the wall of the large intestine. This can lead to a narrowing, of the colon.

Symptoms include bloating, recurrent abdominal pain and changes in bowel habits.

The Vatican did not provide further details about the surgery or how long the Pope would remain in hospital.

Earlier on Sunday, the Argentine pontiff addressed thousands of visitors in St Peter’s Square where he announced that he would go to Slovakia in September after celebrating Mass in Budapest, the capital of neighbouring Hungary.