Lilongwe Motor Show to be held in August

Malawi’s biggest automotive exhibition, The Lilongwe Motor Show, is back this year and is slated for August 28, 2021 at the Lilongwe Golf Club Grounds.

CEO for Lilongwe Motor Show Ltd, Alinane Njolomole disclosed that they have sealed a partnership with Daytona Car Sales Limited, one of the new dealerships in town with high end luxury cars, SUV’s and Trucks.

“The partnership will see Daytona Showcase their vehicles and products at this year’s Car Show.” Said Njolomole

The Lilongwe Motor Show is a unique automotive exhibition which offers a platform to motor dealers and associated suppliers in the motor industry to showcase their products directly to consumers.

“As it has always been, we shall maintain the uniqueness of the show by featuring product displays, interactive marketing and demonstrations. This show plays an integral role in the automotive business industry by also fostering robust, direct competition and experiential marketing,” explained Njolomole.

He said target clientele for the motor show are industry experts, corporate executives, senior Government officials, entrepreneurs, construction companies and entire procurement committees from various organizations.

“We invite other stakeholders to support the initiative by exhibiting at the event. Therefore, we are calling upon motor dealers, spare parts shops, garages, insurance companies, banks, as well as car washes, lubricant shops to come grab a spot at this magnificent annual event.” Appealed Njolomole

He added: “We believe our exhibitors will have so many advantages such as increasing brand awareness, boosting sales as well tapping into market intelligence through Market Segmentation as they will have access to unique clientele.”

The event will also feature a corporate golf tournament for executives and it will be strictly corporate family event.