Chipiliro Khonje irks Malawians 

Legendary player in the visual industry Chipiliro Khonje has angered Malawians having said the farthest local music can go is Zambia.

Writing on Facebook on Saturday, Khonje made the claim.

“Malawi music is just for Malawi maybe ndi Zambia. Sorry ngati zawawa izi (if this is a bitter pill to swallow). Don’t over think, don’t waste your brain on this,” reads his post.

In reaction to Khonje’s claims, some Malawians have torn apart the veteran producer.

“If Malawian music can not go beyond Zambia, then you are part of the problem.

You failed to uplift the standards when you were in the industry, now you have the guts to attack our music?” reads one of the comments.

“The only artist whose art was meant for Malawi is you. Where are your badly done videos?” reads another comment.

Also commenting on Khonje’s post, award winning video director Sukez has said Malawi music is fine for the international audience just that it lacks support.

“I beg to differ. Malawi music is one of the best. We are unlucky that this time there is less support and less promo on international scene but in terms of quality I think we are good,” reads his comment in partial.

Musician and fashion designer Roy View concurs with Sukez. He believes local music is good for people from elsewhere but it lacks people who can promote it through international platforms.

“Malawian music doesn’t fail to go global because of poor quality but lack of connected management teams.”

However some people concur with Khonje.

“Chipiliro Khonje has said the bitter truth. Those who are stoning him are lacking the spirit of acceptance,” said Robert Tambo.