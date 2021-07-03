Huge turnout at Malawi police interviews

Pa ground patelela as a mammoth crowd has thronged Henry Henderson Institute in Blantyre (HHI) for Malawi Police Service written interviews.

This follows failure of the Chakwera led administration to fulfill its campaign promise of creating a million jobs in a year.

Speaking in an interview with this publication, one of the interviewees who opted for anonymity said she applied for the post just to get a job but she is not passionate about the law enforcing job.

“At the moment we are left with no choice. Whatever comes we will go for it, am not passionate about the police job but I need money by the end of the day,” she said.

HHI is just one of the centres where the interviews are taking place. Reports indicate that in Limbe, there are more people than those at HHI.

Last year, a huge crowd also attended interviews for health surveillance assistant roles across the country. Worse still, some people got injured in stampedes.

Malawi is in an economic crisis that has seen the cost of living rising. The government alludes its failure to revamp the economy on Covid-19 among reasons.