Janta trolled by ex-wife’s hubby

Musician cum producer Janta has become a subject of ridicule having been trolled by his ex-wife’s lover in the name of Levi.

Levie, a man who is considered to have partially authored Janta’s sad love story, was on it again after supporting his ‘predecessor’s’ latest music video.

Levi showed ‘support’ by liking Janta’s latest video for his new song called ndapeza wina (I have found a new lover) which was released last night. This, has sparked a debate among followers of the love story involving the two men.

“If Levi is trying to clear his name after all the drama, he is wrong, he snatched someone’s wife and that is not cool at all,” said Portial Ndhlovu

“Sign of maturity Mr Levi. People consider him to be the devil’s twin when in true sense it was Janta’s woman who lost control,” Said Wanangwa Mzima

Janta whose real name is Shukuran Mwachumu parted ways with his wife following reports that she was seeing business man Levi. This, prompted Mwachumu to release a heartbreak song whose video has sparked the debate in question.

The video which was shot in South Africa has become one of the hottest works of art in Malawi. Music lovers have tipped the visuals to fly the Malawi flag on international media platforms.