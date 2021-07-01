Rivalry ignited: Bullets sign Babatunde Adepoju from Wanderers

Nyasa Big Bullets FC have announced the signing of striker Babatunde Adepoju from rivals Be Forward Wanderers.

The 25-year old Nigerian striker has joined The People’s Team on a three-year deal as a free agent after the expiry of his contract on 3rd June, 2021.

Adepoju, who has scored five goals in the ongoing season and fourteen goals in the 2019 season, expressed his excitement after signing the deal on Thursday.

“As you remember, I signed a thirty month contract with Be Forward Wanderers and after the expiry of it, I started receiving offers from different teams even before the contract expired but I was waiting to hear from Wanderers as my parent club but it’s been a month and I had to finally make a decision to join Nyasa Big Bullets.

“It feels good to be a Bullets player and I believe I will be able to contribute what I am capable of with the help of head coach Kalisto Pasuwa and my fellow players and I believe I will add value,” he told Club media.

Babatunde becomes Pasuwa’s fourth signing as Bullets eye another TNM Super League championship and participation in the CAF Champions League.

In 2019 season, he scored fourteen goals.

He is also the second player to join Bullets from Wanderers in the space period of three years.

Precious Sambani, who once played for the Nomads, joined Bullets in 2019 and his transfer reignited the rivalry between the two teams.

Source: Bullets Media