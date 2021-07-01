FDH Bank renews Flames sponsorship deal: To pump in K360m in three years

FDH Bank Plc Limited will sponsor the Malawi National Football Team in a new K360 million three-year deal which was announced during a press conference by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and the Bank on Thursday.

The team is currently in camp preparing for the upcoming 2021 COSAFA Cup competition scheduled for South Africa next week.

The Bank, which has been sponsoring the Flames for the past three years for MK60 million per year, has doubled the package to MK120 million per annum.

Breaking the news to FAM was FDH Bank’s Deputy Managing Director George Chitera who said the decision to double the package had everything to do with the team’s qualification to 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“You cannot rule out that because when we are doing these sponsorships, we want by the end of the day to talk about success stories and their Afcon qualification is a success story on its own and that gives us the courage to do more hence increasing the package. They have qualified yes but there are still plenty of gaps and they can only do that if they have been given adequate resources and we believe we have helped them to close one or two gaps,” he said.

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu was equally pleased with the latest sponsorship deal.

“It is quite significant that FDH has kept the faith in us. This is more than a great news, a milestone for the Flames. FDH Bank has broken the record for the sponsorship of the National team and you know it’s not always easy to attract sponsors for the Flames and to get such a significant increase in sponsorship means a lot, timely at this stage when we are approaching going to Cameroon.

“We are making our plans about where we can train, where we can prepare and everything is going on very well especially when you do well, you attract partners and we are very grateful to the bank for this gesture and this inspires a lot of confidence in the team,” he said.

This means for the next three years, the bank will pump in MK360 million to the Flames.

Apart from this, FDH Bank is also sponsoring FDH Bank Knockout Cup for MK90 million per year for five years, taking the whole cup sponsorship to MK450 million.

In total, FDH Bank will spend a whopping MK810 million on football.