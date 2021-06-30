Fredokiss, MP Lipipa fight

Musician and aspiring legislator Penjani ‘Fredokiss’ Kalua has been involved in a cold war with parliamentarian for Blantyre City South constituency Noel Lipipa.

It all started on Tuesday when Fredokiss visited Zingwangwa health centre in Blantyre. Upon noticing the bad state of some facilities, he announced his plan to do renovations.

This did not go well with Lipipa. He asked Fredokiss to respect his jurisdiction. He commented, “one MP at a time please. Show some respect.”

In response, Kalua gave the DPP lawmaker a 24-hour ultimatum to address the problems. This did not mark the end of the cold war as the lawmaker went on to defend himself.

“Giving me 24 hrs? That area the development person is Thoko Phekani your fellow UTM councillor who we gave 8 million for her development. I don’t even know what message you are trying to preach about your fellow UTM member,” reads Lipipa’s response in part.

The Member of Parliament went on to label Penjani a liar, saying the problems he cited were long addressed by the councillor.

The musician joined the race to parliament for the constituency in 2019 as an independent candidate. Unfortunately, he lost out to Lipipa who was elected on a DPP ticket. Fredokiss contested.