Breaking: Jacob Juma jailed

The South African Constitutional Court has sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court after a series of corruption scandals.

Zuma faces another two years in prison relating to charges that he permitted the looting of public funds during his tenure.

However, he has repeatedly ignored requests to appear in court.

The court heard the contempt case in March and this morning Acting Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe found President Zuma guilty of contempt.

“The Constitutional Court can do nothing but conclude that Mr Zuma is guilty of the crime of contempt of court.”

More details to follow on this breaking news