Chinese national arrested in Nkhatabay over sexual assault

A 51-year-old Chinese national is in police custody in Nkhatabay for sexually assaulting two female workers aged 24 and 26 at a construction company.

The man identified as Chen Shiliang works at China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), a construction company which is carrying out a water project in the district.

Kondwani James, Nkhatabay Police Station Public Relations Officer, said the women work with the company in cafeteria department.

According to the women, Shiliang has a habit of touching their buttocks and breasts when they are working.

This has been happening since May this year and the women reported the issue to the company’s Human Resource Manager but Shiliang’s disgusting behaviour continued.

They then complained to Police who instituted investigations into the matter leading to the arrest of the suspect on June 28, 2021.

Shiliang has been charged with indecent assault on females which is contrary to section 137 (1) of the Penal Code.

He is expected to appear before the court of law soon.