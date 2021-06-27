JTI, Japan introduces scholarship for Malawian students

JTI Leaf Malawi and the Embassy of Japan have announced a new scholarship program for young Malawians which will commence in 2022.

The program will pay for the selected scholar to study a master’s degree at a Japanese university over a two-year period, beginning April 2022. All tuition fees, living expenses, travel costs and examination fees will be paid for.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday, JTI Leaf Malawi Managing Director John Gauna explained how the program reinforces JTI’s long-term commitment to the sustainable growth and development of JTI communities.

“The scholarship is an extremely exciting opportunity for young Malawians wishing to broaden their educational and cultural horizons, and will help strengthen human capital and skills,” said Gauna.

JTI has a long history of supporting the education sector. Since the Company started operating in Malawi 11 years ago, it has constructed 29 classrooms at eight primary schools, creating additional learning space for 1,680 learners.

It as also awarded 163 educational scholarships to JTI community members, giving them access to training in agriculture, teaching and healthcare; and has helped more than 7,000 children off farms and into school through its flagship program ARISE.

Japanese Ambassador to Malawi Satoshi Iwakiri said the Embassy will take part in the selection process of hardworking candidates who will be given an opportunity to study in Japan.

“Human development is crucial for sustainable development. The scholarship is therefore timely and important in the efforts to promote human development. I strongly hope that beneficiaries will attain the necessary skills and knowledge in Japan to actively contribute to Malawi’s sustainable development and strengthen the ever-growing Malawi-Japan friendship,” said Iwakiri.

The Japan Scholarship Program is sponsored by JTI Leaf Malawi in partnership with the Embassy of Japan in Malawi, and with the support of JTI’s parent company Japan Tobacco in Tokyo.