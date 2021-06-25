Minister kisses personal assistant

A cabinet minister has been caught with pants down as images leak showing him intimately kissing a personal assistant

United Kingdom Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been accused of abuse of office and of breaking social distance rules after pictures were published of the minister kissing Gina Coladangelo. The pictures were taken on May 6.

According to the BBC, Hancock is a father of three and has been married for 15 years to Martha while Coladangelo, 43, is also married.

Hancock appointed Coladangelo as non-executive director of the Department of Health last September and the role comes with a £15,000 salary.

The BBC reported that Hancock has admitted breaching the social distancing guidance and he has apologised for letting people down.

“I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter,” the minister said.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Prime Minister has accepted Mr Hancock’s apology and “considers the matter closed”.

However, the opposition Labour Party has demanded the firing of Hancock saying his position is hopelessly untenable.

Labour Party chairwoman Annaliese Dodds said: “If Matt Hancock has been secretly having a relationship with an adviser in his office – whom he personally appointed to a taxpayer-funded role – it is a blatant abuse of power and a clear conflict of interest.”