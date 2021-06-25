Police in Mangochi recover stolen items worth K1.5 million

Officers at Namwera Police Post in Mangochi have recovered stolen items worth K1.5 million and have arrested five suspects.

According to Mangochi Police Publicist Station Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, unknown criminals had been terrorizing and committing serious breakings within Namwera and Katuli areas from September 2020 to April this year.

Daudi said during the said period a number of houses were broken into including a house of Reverend Father Will Madi of Namwera Anglican Church.

She added that Namwera Police detectives initiated investigations which led to the arrest of the key suspect James Gunde, 21, who revealed to have been operating with eight others.

“The same night Police arrested four among Gunde’s accomplices and managed to recover some of the stolen property in Katuli.

“The items include 2 Plasma TVs, 78 pieces of zitenje, Genset, mountain bike, hotplate, 3 cellphones, 5 cellphone batteries, amplifier and DVD among others,” she explained.

In the meantime, some of the recovered items have been identified by owners and Police are still hunting for the remaining accomplices and also to recover property of which Gunde revealed that they sent to Mozambique.

The apprehended suspects will appear before court soon.

All come from traditional authority Katuli in Mangochi.