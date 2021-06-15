Two women arrested over cocaine

Two Malawian women have been arrested at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe after being found with cocaine.

Malawi Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera has identified the two as Judith Wotcheni and Precious Biliat.

He said the two were arrested on Monday at the airport and have been charged with attempts to export dangerous drugs and being found in possession of dangerous drugs.

They are expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Kadadzera has since urged people who have information about drug dealers to tip the police.

“Provide us with information because such people should be in prison. As the police, we are also conducting investigations to arrest more drug peddlers,” he said.