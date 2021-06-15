Officers transferred from Sanjika Palace following security breach

Seven police officers have been transferred from Sanjika Palace in Blantyre days after a drunk driver rammed into gates at the palace.

The Inspector General of Police has ordered the transfer of the police officers to police stations because they were off-guard during the incident which happened on Saturday night.

The officers have been transferred to police stations in Mwanza, Chikwawa, Mulanje and Zomba among other districts.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera has said he cannot comment on the matter.

On Saturday night, a driver identified as Dennis Chikhoza damaged barriers at the palace while President Lazarus Chakwera was inside.

According to a police report, officers on the first Gate tried to stop him but he didn’t stop, as such he hit the gate and proceeded to the second gate damaging both barriers in the process

“Officers on duty released bullets from a K2C riffle which landed on both legs,” reads part of the report.

The driver is currently receiving medical treatment at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.