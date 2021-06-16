Political Parties enlightened on Political Parties Act

Center for Multiparty Democracy – Malawi (CMD) has oriented various political Parties contesting in the forthcoming by-election in Nkhata-bay central constituency on the demands of the Political Parties Act of 2018 in a bid to achieve peaceful polls.

The development transpired on Monday 15th June, 2021 at Nkhata-bay district council chamber house where CMD called upon various political party representatives in a Multiparty Liaison Committee (MPLC) to appreciate their preparedness towards the June 29th by-election.

CMD representative officer Kizito Tenthani revealed that the meeting was meant to elaborate more details on how the Political Parties Act No. 1 of 2018 stipulates the rules and regulations of how political parties are supposed to conduct themselves especially under the Part VII of Miscellaneous provision in the gazette supplement.

Tenthani said, “We called upon the district chairpersons and governors participating in the Nkhata-bay central parliamentary election to hear about their preparedness particularly to ensure that we have a successful by-election.”

“We had a special objective where we wanted to orient these people about the Political Parties Act mainly on the prohibition of hand-outs during this campaign period by taking them through what the law says regarding this issue and how it must be handled as a way of preventing them from being in conflict with the law.”

He then expressed optimism that there will be a successful parliamentary re-run as they expect the political parties to co-exist as the campaign meetings will be heating up in the constituency.

“We want people to maintain peace and ensure that they consult the authority at the district council to avoid crushing events which may likely fuel squabbles.”

Commenting on the matter in a separate interview, the chairlady for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the constituency Rebecca Kalua described the meeting to be of great essence as they will inform their followers to do as the law demands in the Act and to embrace peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, campaign period for the by-election will end on 27 June, 2021 with an official statement from MEC.

Symon Vuwa Kaunda of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Gabriel Nyirenda of United Democratic Front (UDF) and Ralph Mhone of People’s Party (PP) from Tonse Alliance are going to contest for the seat in Nkhata-bay Central.