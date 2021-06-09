Voter registration and inspection ends on low note in Chikwembere ward

Despite the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) instituting a vigorous voter civic education in readiness for the June 29 by-elections, voter registration and inspection has ended on a low note in Chikwembere Ward in Blantyre North Constituency.

The development has raised fears of a possible voter apathy expected to mar the forthcoming by-elections.

The commission on May 26, 2021 announced the commencement of a two-week voter registration and inspection exercise which ended on Tuesday June 8, 2021.

A spot check on the final day of the exercise in nine polling centres out of the initial 13 polling centres of the Ward, has revealed only few people visited the centres despite being the last day of the exercise.

By 4 PM which is the closing time for the registration centers, only Mdeka and Mlambe 2 Primary schools had few people who had rushed to verify their details before the closure of the exercise.

Prior to the commencement of the voter registration and inspection, MEC engaged key stakeholders including political parties, traditional and religious leaders to help in mobilising people to take part in the exercise.

The commission is conducting by-elections in Chikwembere Ward following the death of councillor Mathews Siyyad Jirani of the Democratic Progressive Party-DPP.