Hammers crush Eagles

Ekwendeni Hammers came from behind to beat Blue Eagles 3 – 2 at Mzuzu Stadium in a Tnm Super League match played on Friday.

Mecium Mhone open the score sheet in the 5th minute of the game before Hammers’ Brian Phiri equalized from the penalty spot in the 40th minute.

Twenty minutes after the break, Hammers took the lead trough Sammy Phiri.

Gadi Chirwa scored Eagles’ second ten minutes later but Brian Phiri came again to secure a 3-2 win for the home side.

Chawanangwa Gumbo was voted man of the match.

In a post-match interview, coach for Hammers Etson Kadenge said he left some key players on the bench and his plan worked.

In his reaction, Blue Eagles coach Gerald Phiri Senior complained over wasted chances.

“Let’s admit we have lost but looking forward we must use chances like the ones we had in the first half and second half of the game,” said Phiri.

Hammers now have 30 points while Eagles are on position 12 with 19 points.