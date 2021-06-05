Devotion: we speak the heavenly language

John 3: 31-34 “ He that comes from above is above all: he that is of the earth is earthly, and speaks of the earth: he that comes from heaven is above all. And what he has seen and heard, that he testifies; and no man receives his testimony. He that has received his testimony has set to his seal that God is true. For he whom God hath sent speaks the words of God: for God gives not the Spirit by measure unto him.”

Without even an introduction, if you hear someone speaking you can guess the region or country they are coming from. For example those from Nigeria or Zimbabwe or other nations can be identified by their speech. In the same way it is the speech that tells you whether one is an earthly or heavenly citizen. The opening scripture says he that is of the earth is earthly, and speaks of the earth. The scripture goes on to say he whom God has sent speaks the words of God.

Born agains are citizens of heaven (Philippians3:20). Everybody gets their speech from those who have raised them. That is why if you are born again, ensure that you are raised by the Word of God because you are born of the same Word.

1 Peter 1: 23 “For you have been born again, not of perishable seed, but of imperishable, through the living and enduring word of God.”

Speak the language of Heaven. It’s a different language. It’s found in the Word of God and is based on unseen features. The earthly language is bases on observable features but the heaven language is based on the truth in the word of God.

2 Corinthians 4: 18 “So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”

As long as it agrees with the Word, you can speak it. If it doesn’t, it’s an earthly language and not worthy to be spoken on your lips. Speak as a heavenly citizen. Speak as an inhabitant of Zion. Joel 3:10 “…Let the weak say I AM STRONG.”

Confession

I am a citizen of heaven. I am a citizen of Zion. I speak the language of my home land. I speak what agrees with the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen.