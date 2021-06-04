Chakwera gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

President Lazarus Chakwera who has received a second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine today has urged people in the country to continue observing Covid-19 prevention measures and to get vaccinated so that Malawi should not have a third wave of the pandemic.

Chakwera received the second jab together wit Vice President Saulos Chilima in Lilongwe this afternoon.

He said people should continue washing and and observing social distance, saying Covid-19 is still spreading across the country and in Malawi.

The president noted that Zambia will hold elections in August and there will be a lot of movement, and that people are also continuing to come into Malawi from South Africa.

“We don’t want a third wave of the pandemic, we want the cases to continue declining so that normal business should go on,” said Chakwera.

He further urged people to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying it is safe and there is no need for people to have any doubts.

The President received his first dose 12 weeks ago when he was launching the vaccination exercise on 11th March 2021 and today, he has also launched the administration of the second dose in Malawi.

The administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will continue across the whole country targeting those that received the first dose and have clocked 12 weeks from the first dose.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Ministry has started sending out reminders through SMS to those that were registered digitally.

The SMS will indicate the date you are supposed to receive the second dose and a registration number which you will present at the vaccination site to ease the searching of your name in the database.

People have been advised to carry the vaccination card and the registration number to the vaccination site. Those that will not receive the SMS are also encouraged to visit the vaccination site to get their second dose.