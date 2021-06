Kaonga and Kumwenda join Flames squad

Flames coach Meck Mwase has called Hammers defender Eric Kaonga and Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Vitumbiko Kumwenda ahead of Flames international friendly match against Tanzania.

The duo is in the squad to replace Nyasa Big Bullets defender Precious Sambani and Georgia based midfielder Francisco Madinga who have been ruled out.

Sambani suffered a knee injury in Bullets’ Super League encounter against Ekwendeni Hammers on Saturday while Madinga will not be able to travel out of Georgia due to the country’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Local players reported for Flames camp at the Mpira Village on Monday afternoon. The team will start training on Tuesday morning

Foreign players are expected to start arriving this weekend.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers

William Thole – Be Forward Wanderers

Ernest Kakhobwe – Nyasa Big Bullets

Defenders

Stanely Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers

Peter Cholopi – Be Forward Wanderers

Eric Kaonga – Ekwendeni Hammers

Nixon Nyasulu – Nyasa Big Bullets

Nickson Mwase – Civo Sporting

Limbikani Mzava – AmaZulu (Captain)

Dennis Chembezi – Polokwane City

Charles Petro – FC Sherrif

Paul Ndlobvu – MAFCO

Midfielders

Chikoti Chirwa – Kamuzu Barracks

Rafik Namwera – Be Forward Wanderers

Chimwemwe Idana – Nyasa Big Bullets

John Banda – UD Songo

Yamikani Chester -Be Forward Wanderers

Gerald Phiri Jnr – Baroka FC

Vitumbiko Kumwenda -Be Forward Wanderers

Tawonga Chimodzi -Omonia Aradippou,

Strikers

Vincent Nyangulu – Be Forward Wanderers

Gabadinho Mhango – Orlando Pirates

Khuda Muyaba – Polokwane FC

Richard Mbulu – Baroka FC

Source: FAM