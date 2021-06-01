Businesswoman wins MK500,000

A businesswoman running a hardware in Blantyre has won the grand prize of K500,000 in FINCA’s Dabo Dabo promotion.

At a grand draw conducted on Monday, May 31, 2021, Eleanor Chuka of FINCA’s Henderson branch in the commercial city was announced winner of the grand prize, MK500,000.

Expressing her joy, Chuka said she did not expect to win in the promotion and added that she is so thankful for the prize which he said will boost his hardware business.

“I did not expect to win this prize. I am grateful to FINCA, for I will use this money to invest into my hardware business,’’ said Chuka.

In his remarks, FINCA’s Chief Commercial Officer, Stanley Mkwamba, said the company has had a successful campaign since the promotion was launched in March this year.

He said the Dabo Dabo promotion was introduced to encourage their customers to grow their savings with lucrative interest and stand a chance to win those monthly prizes.

“We have had great response from across the country, and our customers have patronized the opportunity to earn lucrative interest while standing a chance to win a cash prize.

“As a Responsible Banker, we are proud to have reinforced a savings culture to help our customers enhance their financial health.’’

Mkwamba said customers should expect more exciting promotions from FINCA throughout the year as the company is determined to drive financial inclusion through formal savings solutions.

Since the promotion was launched, three customers including Isabel Soko of Mzuzu branch won MK250,000, Joseph Banda of Liwonde branch won MK200,000 and Mark Matendeu of Limbe branch walked away with MK150,000.

FINCA offers a competitive interest of up to 12% per annum on Fixed Deposit placements, which allows customers to claim their interest upfront or upon their term maturity.

FINCA which operates as part of FINCA International, was first established in Malawi in 1994 to be providing micro-loans to business owners and over the past 25 years, the company has transformed into a Deposit-Taking Microfinance Institution, providing a robust range of credit and savings products.