Atoht receives K2 million from COSOMA

Musician Atoht Manje has received K2 million in royalties from the Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) for the period of July, 2020 to December, 2020.

Today, COSOMA awarded twenty-one royalty recipients that amassed million kwacha plus in royalties during a ceremony held at Sunbird Lilongwe Hotel.

Atoht Manje, the ‘Huwa’ star, has received K2,166,541.98. Kelly Kay came second with K2,115,697.44 while Saint got K1,864,299.48.

A total of fifteen musicians hit K1 million or more and they include Dan Lu, Gwamba, Janta, Che Wisike, Martse and Macelba. Six filmmakers also received certificates during the event.

The disbursed royalties are from the Blank Media Levy for the period of July 2020 to December 2020. 3,640 works and a total of 1,055 artists have benefited from money amounting to K212,984,478.01.

Speaking during the event, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife, Dr Michael Usi assured the creative sector of the government’s continued interest of promoting the sector.

“Creators must work together as a unit and air out their ideas to the Ministry. My office is always open to listen and this current government recognises their input to the socio-economic development of the country”.

He further urged female artists to fully exploit their talents as the group of recipients comprised of no female creators.

In her remarks, Board Chairperson of COSOMA, Mrs Maureen Masamba, thanked the government for its continued support to COSOMA in its pursuit of protecting and promoting the arts industry in Malawi. She also pleaded with the artists countrywide to invest the royalties they receive from COSOMA.

“I would like to encourage all the beneficiaries from this royalty distribution to make use of the Arts SACCO to save unlike wasting the money as we are living in a period of a pandemic that has affected their income generating activities,” she said.