Manchester United Prepares for Clash with Villareal

The Premier League season might just have ended last weekend but the clashes don’t stop for EPL runner-up Manchester United. After a 2-0 away victory against the Wolverhampton Wanderers, it now prepares for an even harder obstacle to take: the Europa League final against Spanish side Villarreal.

The Red Devils will have the advantage of their home turf, something all sports betting fans know that bends the odds in the home team’s favour. Betway considers Manchester United to be the absolute favourite of the match, also expecting the team to score more goals during the game. But let’s take a look at the two teams ahead of their meeting at Old Trafford later this week.

Stats

Villareal and Manchester United have faced each other four times in the past – all of them goalless draws. Manchester United is at its eighth major European final, while for Villareal, this is their first.

Villareal won three of its last six matches, lost two, and one ended in a draw. Manchester United won just two, lost three, and ended one in a draw.

Injury updates

Both teams’ managers have shared some injury updates ahead of the most important match of the season.

On the Red Devils’ side, the news is not very good: Harry Maguire might not be able to return to the turf due to his slow recovery from an ankle injury suffered earlier this month. On Sunday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær told the press that he doesn’t expect the player to be ready in time for the match.

Anthony Martial may also have to watch the final from the side due to his slow recovery from a knee injury. The attacker hurt his knee while on international duty with France – his chances of being fit for the final are doubtful at best.

Finally, Phil Jones is still out with a serious knee injury that kept him on the sideline since January. He was rumoured to have been back for the match against the Wolves but these rumours have proven to be unsubstantiated – it’s unknown when, if ever, he will return to play with the team.

A win for the Red Devils?

Most sources agree that Villareal, while it has the potential to win major competitions, is not a match for the speed and power of Manchester United. The Red Devils have an almost impenetrable defence – the absence of Maguire, who is great at countering aerial attacks, is unlikely to cause problems against Villareal that doesn’t usually attack with headers.

Overall, bookmakers and football analysts agree that we are most likely to crown another English Europa League champion this season.