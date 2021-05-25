Chess: Malawian Mwale outwits Algerian grandmaster

Malawi’s Joseph Mwale has outwitted Algerian grandmaster Bilel Bellahcene at the Africa Individual Chess Championship.

The African Championship games are being played in Lilongwe where Mwale also recently beat Zambian International Master Prince Mulenga.

Mwale who is a FIDE master is now among players leading at the tournament.

The chess championship started on May 18 in Lilongwe and the top four players will qualify for the 2021 World Cup to be played in Russia in July.

At the tournament, there are players from Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Egypt, ESwatini, Liberia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Somali, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Kenya.