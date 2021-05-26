Bullets president decries low Super League prize money

Nyasa Big Bullets President Konrad Buckle says it is very difficult for clubs in the country to survive on the little sponsorship money which they compete for in the TNM Super League.

League winners in Malawi gets MK15 million from thirty games in which millions are spent on a single season.

And now Buckle believes that if something is not done, clubs in Malawi will not be able to survive hence making it very difficult for them to compete with other clubs in the Continent.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony of Suzgo Nyirenda, who has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer for the club, Buckle urged Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Super League of Malawi (Sulom) to do something in order to take away the plight of the local clubs.

He gave an example of Tanzanian League which is being sponsored to the tune of $90 million per season for the next ten years, saying that’s alone will create development.

“We started this journey four years ago and definitely it hasn’t been easy but I had an interview on Times TV where I made it clear that the sponsorships in this country for football is too small and clubs cannot survive on that revenue so something has to be done by FAM and Sulom and they need to understand the value of football by raising the prize money of football. For example, in Tanzania the league sponsors are sponsoring it for $90 million per season for the next ten years, that alone will develop football. If we dont do something similar, we will not be able to compete with anybody in the region,” he said.

In his speech, Nyirenda vowed to take the club to the next level, by among other things, embarking on nationwide registration for its supporters to create verified numbers with which he will be taking to partners and potential partners.

“To hit the ground running, we will soon embark on nationwide registration of our supporters to create verified numbers with which we can use to support the businesses of our partners. I am not a loser and have never been. Joining a winning football club has reinvigorated my passion and zeal to stay the course,” he explained.

The seasoned football administrator also re-assured the club’s board that his management will continue to uphold the highest levels of professionalism in all its endeavors and business dealings.

“We will continue to surround ourselves with love and peace and our supporters will continue to remain our greatest asset and the key to our success throughout the coming years,” he added.

The new boss said his main objective is to turn the club into a brand not only recognized in Malawi but in the continent as well.

“All over the world, football has made people prosperous and organizations financially sound. We must build on the brand equity of the club in order to exploit market opportunities that exist. I would like to assure our partners and those contemplating to partner with us that you won’t go wrong. My objective is to turn the club around and be recognized as a brand not only in the country but in the continent as well,” he continued.

He also revealed the ambitions plan of having a stadium which would ensure sustainability to take the club to the next level of commercialization.

“As NBBFC, we are building sustainability to take us to the next level of commercialization by several approach strategies of brand activation, bringing partnerships, building human resource and structures of the club as we wait to have our own stadium and permanent home,” said Nyirenda.

He then asked the potential partners to join the winning team, saying Bullets is a brand that will take their businesses to the next level of their desire.

“Ride on our brand as a vehicle that will take you to the level that you desire in business. The foothold of our brand across the country speaks volumes of the need for companies and businesses to seize partnership opportunity and foster the process towards the growth,” he concluded.

Nyirenda was appointed on 1st May, 2021.