Body of Malawian soldier arrives tomorrow

The remains of Malawian soldier Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga, who was killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo earlier this month, will arrive in the country tomorrow.

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) acting spokesperson Emmanuel Mlelemba said the plane carrying the body of the fallen peacekeeper is expected to land at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) at around 12:40 hours.

According to Mlelemba, there will be a brief military service at the airport. The Malawian peacekeeper will be buried on Sunday at Chamande Village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba.

Kamanga, 28, was killed on May 10 near Beni (North Kivu) after an armed group attacked the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

The Malawi Defence Force described her as courageous, hardworking and disciplined female soldier.

In 2018, six Malawian peacekeepers were also killed by an armed group in the DRC.