Chitipa United coach confident of Super league survival

Despite Chitipa United finishing the first round of the TNM Super League in relegation zone, Coach Christopher Nyambose has played down fears that his team is set for a return to the SIMSO Premier League.

Chitipa have only picked up 13 points from 15 Super League matches so far.

But Head coach Nyambose who took over from Alex Ngwira midway through the first round is optimistic that the team’s poor showing in the first round will not result in it being relegated.

Upon his arrival at the club in March, Chitipa United have collected 9 points from 6 games.

Nyambose said this is an indication that the future of the team in the league is very bright.

“The team is just fine, we have done quite a good job in our last 6 games, I have built a good team in these games and I don’t think we will be relegated as many people are thinking.

“We have weakness mostly in our offensive department, we will use this break to collect this problem, we are going to look for players from lower league teams and trust me, you will see Chitipa again in super league next season,” he vowed.

Sports analyst Peter Mbange who has followed Christopher Nyambose’s career closely has backed the coach to save Chitipa United from being relegated in the Super League.

He believes Nyambose’s Super League experience will be a key to Chitipa United’s survival chances this season having also helped Karonga united who were in a similar situation in 2017.

“I remember when he was coaching Karonga United in 2017, not many people gave his team a chance to remain in the league that year but he surprised everybody with top 8 finish.

“With Chitipa united, he has already shown great impact, I believe he will make it because he is not new in these kinds of situations will make it,’’ he said.

Chitipa United will resume their relegation battle on Sunday when they play host to Mtopwa FC at Karonga Stadium.