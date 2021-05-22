Devotion: Celebrate your answered prayers

Psalms 126:1-3 “When the Lord brought back the captivity of Zion, We were like those who dream. Then our mouth was filled with laughter, And our tongue with singing. Then they said among the nations, “The Lord has done great things for them.” The Lord has done great things for us, And we are glad.”

Learn to celebrate answered prayers. In the scripture above they waited until they were physically brought back from captivity. However, we now are people of faith. We don’t wait for physical signs. We must believe as long as we prayed rightly.

1 John 5:14-15 “Now this is the confidence that we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us, whatever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we have asked of Him.”

The Word according to His will is adjectival phrase describing the asking. So as long as you ask rightly, celebrate. Learn to pray rightly by studying the right prayer books. Contact us for the right materials if you don’t have any.

Mark 11:24 “Therefore I say to you, whatever things you ask when you pray, believe that you receive them, and you will have them.”

Receiving and having are different. You receive in the spirit as you pray and you have it physically later. Unless you receive it, you may not have it. As you pray, celebrate that you receive it and you will have it. This is why thanksgiving should always be part of your prayer life even before you physically see the thing you pray for.

Philippians 4:6 “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God.”

1 Timothy 2:1 “Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men…”

Prayer

Thank you Father for teaching me to celebrate answered prayers. I walk by faith and not by sight and therefore I give thanks even before I physically see what am praying for. In Jesus name. Amen