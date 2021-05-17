Anti-Govt and pro-Chizuma protesters to storm Lilongwe on Tuesday

Anti-Government protests and demonstrations in support of President Lazarus Chakwera’s appointee Martha Chizuma will be held in Lilongwe tomorrow.

Organizers for the two protests have both claimed to have already notified the Lilongwe City Council.

The Joint Civil Society and Good Governance says it will conduct peaceful demonstrations against corruption and impunity by the Tonse Alliance Government.

Spokesperson of the grouping Philip Kamangira has told Malawi24 that government should address the case of MK6.2 Billion and the MK17.5 Billion Covid funds, high price of commodities, selective Justice and continued political persecution.

“All Malawians are requested to come and join these demonstrations in exercise of their Constitutional Right,” he said.

Kamangira, however, said they are not aware that Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is holding demonstration on the same day.

According to Kamangira, their grouping was granted permission by Lilongwe City Council and the Malawi Police to hold peaceful demonstrations tomorrow.

However, HRDC has maintained that it will also hold demonstrations over the rejection of the appointment of Chizuma as Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The pro-Chizuma protesters will march to Parliament Building while anti-government protesters will start at Lilongwe Community Ground Via Mchesi then KCH Round about to Civic Offices.

Meanwhile, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has denied allegations that are spreading that the organization has planned to conduct demonstrations tomorrow.

In an interview with Malawi24, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said that they will not conduct any demos and will not join any organization that has planned protests tomorrow.