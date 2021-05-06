Tsar Leo’s designer video in the offing

Malawi’s RNB superstar Tsar Leo is on the blink of dropping into the public domain visuals for his latest song Designer.

Malawi24 can confirm that the much-anticipated video will hit the screen this evening, following a rigorous process of baking it. This follows another success story of its audio.

Designer came out in audio form last month on 19th April. The song has been making unbearable noise on media platforms in the country since it was let out.

In this project, the magical Leo combined powers with award winning Trapper Charisma. The capital city boys made a formidable combination in their delivery of a message about fashion trends.

“She likes designers, she is my lady, she likes my swag, because am dripping,” sounds part of Tsar’s verse.

The song is believed to have given Tsar Leo bragging rights because it is an embodiment of international musical standards. As such the video is expected have an impact on the international scene.

With just a day to go before the release, the anticipation is overwhelming on the receiving end. People are eagerly waiting to satisfy their eyes with the video in question.