19-year-old girl failing to go to Domasi College over fees, pleads for help

Mulanje based Ruth Zalimba, 19, has been accepted to Domasi College of Education but her higher education dream may not be fulfilled due to lack of fees.

The girl has asked well-wishers to help her realise her dream of acquiring her qualification.

Zalimba who hails from Takiwa Village, TA Njema, Limbuli in Mulanje district was matriculated from Mulanje Secondary school to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Education Sciences.

Her relatives say Zalimba has been dropping tears since she received the good news as she realised her vision might be disrupted due to poverty.

Narrating her story, hopeless Zalimba who was a toast of her family when she performed well in her Malawi School Certificate of Education in 2019, said her father has just been released from prison where he was arrested for failing to pay back a debt he borrowed in order to keep her daughter in school.

“My father relied on a fish selling business to fund me at secondary school. His business collapsed as school fees and other expenses kept on hiking, he resolved to borrow money from other people to boost the business but he failed to return it back and was later arrested.

Malimba said: “The MP for the area Daudi Chida took over my father’s responsibility but this time he has told me that special fund dried up.”

She added that her father left for neighboring Mozambique a week ago to seek piece works so that her daughter joins her fellow first year students who have commenced lessons last month.

A degree student for the college pays a tuition fees of 250, 000 annually for four years. Students can apply for government loan but unfortunately most of them get it towards the completion of their courses.

You may wish to help Zalimba by contacting the following numbers: +265888504625/+265883365524