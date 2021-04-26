Truck drivers cancel demos

Truck drivers have called off their demonstrations to pave way for negotiations with Government.

The nationwide protests were expected to be held today.

The drivers’ demonstrations were aimed at pushing for higher salaries, reduced permit fees and removal of Covid certificate fee. The drivers had also expressed concern over influx of foreign drivers.

Spokesperson for professional drivers union Steven Tembo and chairman for Truck drivers association Major Mkandawire have confirmed that the demonstrations will not be held.

The U-turn comes days after Deputy Transport Minister Nancy Chaola Mdooko on Friday failed to convince truck drivers to postpone the demonstrations.

Mdooko met the drivers where she asked them to delay their protests to allow the ministry address their concerns. During the meeting, Mdooko knelt down to plead with the drivers but they snubbed her.

“I pleaded with them to give my ministry time (1 week) to liaise with other ministries and come up with a work plan and a new taskforce to drive the same but the drivers stuck to their guns for demonstrations ” said Mdooko on Saturday.

In November last year, truck drivers closed Mwanza border in protest against low pay and passport fees. The border was reopened after Government agreed to raise the drivers’ minimum wage to K140,000.