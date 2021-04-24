Soldiers date Warriors in Mzuzu derby

After winning three games in a row, the Kaning’ina Soldiers, Moyale Barracks, will today host city rivals Mzuzu Warriors in the Tnm Super League.

Warriors are currently struggling as they are bottom of the Super League table.

Prichard Mwansa, coach for Moyale Barracks, said his side will work hard to gain three points.

“It is a tough game but we just need to get three points and we will try to get those points. We just tell our boys to work hard so that we can win the game that’s why you saw us winning three back to back games. We have minor injuries but the camp is just okay to win the game,” said Mwansa.

Warriors coach Gilbert Chirwa said his side is also ready to fight for three points in order to move out of the relegation zone.

“I told my boys that every point is very important to the team and we will make sure to do better in the next games to pull ourselves out of the relegation zone,” said Chirwa.

Moyale have 15 points from 12 games so far played and are on position 10, while Mzuzu Warriors are bottom of the table with 8 points from 11 games played.