Two get six years in jail for burglary and theft

Michael Chiotcha

Mangochi First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Friday sentenced two men to six years imprisonment with hard labour each for burglary and theft.

According to Mangochi police station deputy spokesperson, Amina Tepani Daudi, two men are Jawadu Osman, 22, and Mike Abdul, 24.

The court through Mangochi police prosecutor, Sub Inspector Maston Chitsonga heard that during the night of April 16, 2021 the duo broke into a house at Mgundaphiri village and went away with assorted items including Eco plasma 32 inch, three remote controls and flash disk. All items are valued at K170,000.

The prosecutor added that the victim reported the matter to Mangochi police station and investigations were initiated that led to the arrest of the duo by Liwonde police detectives.

The two were arrested when they were offering the items for sale at Liwonde market.

Appearing in Court, both accused pleaded guilty to the charges leveled against them.

In mitigation, the convicts asked court for leniency, saying they are breadwinners, but prosecutor Chitsonga asked the court for a custodial sentence while justifying that their behavior cannot be tolerated in the society.

First grade magistrate, Roy Kakutu concurred with the state for a stiff penalty and he therefore sentenced each of them to six years for count of burglary and eight months imprisonment with hard labour for the count of theft but sentences to run concurrently.

Abdul comes from Mwitiya village Traditional Authority Kapoloma in Machinga while Osman Comes from Chisambamnope village, Traditional Authority Mangochi.