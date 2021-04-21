SRFA secure MK5m Powertex Tayale Bonanza deal

Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) has launched a top eight Bonanza which will have two teams from Premier Division and Division One.

The Bonanza will be bankrolled by Powertex Limited to the tune of MK5 million and it will be called Powertex Tayale Bonanza.

The draw for the competition was conducted on Wednesday at Mpira Village in Chiwembe.

The company’s Managing Director Itaye Chidzera said Powertex Limited is looking forward to a lengthy stay in football if the public supports its brand.

“It’s our wish to stay longer in football but that will depend with how the public will support our brand. We are a local company and we need the support from the public. We are assuring the soccer loving fraternity that we will stay beyond this year if our products are accepted on the market,” he said.

On launching the competition, Itaye said: “We are very excited that finally, we have conducted the draw. We have been waiting for this opportunity but we had to delay because of the pandemic. We are also grateful to Malawi Government for easing the restrictions to allow few people to watch the games. Together, we will defeat the virus”.

SRFA Chairman Raphael Humba was delighted with the latest partnership to his Association.

“I am very happy to seal this sponsorship deal. We are also very grateful to Malawi Government for easing the restrictions so that at least we can be able to have a very small number of spectators to patronize the games. To Powertex, this is the best decision ever. We are assuring them that they will start benefiting from the partnership. We will sale their brand and we will ensure that people accept it on the market,” he said.

The winner for the Bonanza will get MK1 million, with the runners up walking away with MK650,000 whilst the third placed team will get MK350,000 and the fourth placed team will go away with MK200,000.

Each participating team will also be given MK25,000 whilst the losing quarterfinal teams will be compensated with MK50,000.

Both the top goal scorer and player of the tournament will be rewarded with MK50,000 each.

The Bonanza, which will be launched next month, will be played on nine selected venues as one way of adhering to the Covid-19 measures.

The venues in mention are Kamuzu Stadium, BAT Stadium, Chilomoni Stadium, Mulanje Stadium, Mangochi Stadium, Blantyre Sports Club, Balaka Stadium and Neno Stadium.

Below is the full list of the draw:

-MaxSteffords FC vs Wizards FC

-Phalombe Open Space vs Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves

-Immigration FC vs Prison United

-Ntaja United vs MDF Marine

-Polytechnic FC vs FOMO

-Mulanje Mission vs Sable Farming

-Zomba Airwing vs Changalume Barracks

-Mambazo FC vs Blantyre City FC.