Sumbuleta charged with indecent assault, abuse of office

Former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta has been charged with three counts of indecent assault and three counts of abuse of office.

Sumbuleta appeared before the Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Court where he was formally charged.

Chief Resident Magistrate, Patrick Chirwa, has since committed the case to the High Court following an application by the State Prosecutor Cecelia Zangaza.

Sumbuleta was arrested on April 17 after an inquiry by the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on sexual abuse at MBC.

The MHRC report revealed that Sumbuleta sexually abused female employees from the MBC in 2010 when Sumbuleta was Deputy Director of Information and between 2015 and 2020 when he was Director General of the MBC.

More than eight women accuse Sumbuleta of sexually abusing them but only four were willing to testify against the former MBC boss during the inquiry.