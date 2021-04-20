Police officers kill one person in Mzuzu

Police have arrested two police officers for shooting into a crowd and killing one person.

Malawi Police Service (MPS) spokesperson James Kadadzera said the person was killed in Mzuzu on Sunday.

He added that the two police officers were on guard duties and picked a misunderstanding with one individual whom they suspected to be a criminal.

“The misunderstanding attracted a raging crowd and, in an effort to disperse it, the officers used their rifles,” said Kadadzera.

The victim in Mzuzu is the seventh person to be killed by police officers this year. Other victims include three fishermen in Zomba and two men in Thyolo who were shot by police officers earlier this year. A Malawi Polytechnic student also died after a police involved shooting.