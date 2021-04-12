Youth threaten demos over Mzuzu Youth Centre

Youth in Mzuzu have threatened to hold demonstrations over the delay to commence construction of the K18 billion Mzuzu Youth Centre.

Youth Rights Advocate Bright Mlomboji Chiswamtawa Mkandawire issued the warning in a letter dated April 9 and addressed to Minister of Sports Ulemu Msungama.

According to Mkandawire, the youth will take to the streets if Msungama does not act on the youth’s demands for the commencement of the project as currently there is nothing to show for the project on the ground.

“We are also concerned that the Northern Region of Malawi is being neglected in terms of youth development as this project is long overdue.

“On the other hand, we have all witnessed the developments that have rolled out in the other regions such as the two stadia in Blantyre, Indoor Sports Complex in Lilongwe and also the yet to be launched Olympic Swimming Complex in Lilongwe, all these projects were initiated recently way after Mzuzu Youth Centre,” he said.

Published reports indicate that money for the project was first included in the budget in 2010 and various Ministers of Youth under different regimes have been promising about the construction of the centre but the project is yet to start.

There are also concerns that the contractor who won the tender for the project is yet to sign procurement contract and no intention to award contract has been published as required by section 48 of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.

This has led to fears that the Tonse Alliance Government wants to award the contract to another company that was not successful in the bidding process.

On this, Mkandawire has demanded the Ministry of Youth to furnish Malawians with all records and related information generated in the Mzuzu Youth Centre Project procurement process since its inception to-date including all correspondences with any Government Institution on the same.