Tonse Alliance partners fight for newly elected MP

By Chikondi Kasichi

UTM, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People’s Party (PP) are battling it out for newly elected Member of Parliament for Zomba Changalume, Bizwick Million.

Million revealed this today after one of the thanksgiving rallies he conducted at St Agnes primary school ground.

Responding to the question whether he has plan to join one of the political parties, Million who has been elected on an independent ticket said he has not yet made decision on the matter.

However, Million confirmed to have been approached by officials from several political parties such as United Transformation Movement (UTM), People’s Party (PP) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which are all partners in the ruling Tonse Alliance.

“I have not yet made the decision on which party to join. My interest is not just to join the party for the sake of joining no. What I am looking for is that people in my area to benefit in terms of development,” said Million.

He added that he is currently making consultations with chiefs and all concerned groups in his area on the matter. Once all is set and made decision, Million will announce the party he will be joining.

Speaking during the rally, he assured people in his area that he will fulfill the promises he made during by-elections campaign.

Million said his focus will be on changing the face of the Constituency in major areas namely improvement of road network, health and education among others.

The newly elected legislator also promised to finish all the projects left uncompleted by former Member of Parliament for the area John Chikalimba.

He thanked people for voting him saying their right choice will rewarded with development projects.

He also assured people that he will accommodate everyone in the Constituency despite different political affiliations when it comes to implementation of development projects.

Village head Mkwanda under group village head Kutambala said Million won not because of chiefs or political party but people in the area love and entrusted him with leadership.

She urged him not to forget people who voted for him when he goes to Parliament.

“Hon. Million should not forget people who voted despite making decision to join any political party of his choice,” said village head Mkwanda.

Million won March 30 by-elections with 4, 280 votes followed by UTM Jean Cheonga Chilemba who got 2, 651 votes. The by-elections in the Constituency was held following the death of John Chikalimba.