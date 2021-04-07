Last minute flight cancellation leaves Malawi Airlines passengers stranded

About 118 Malawi Airlines passengers were stranded at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe this morning following last minute cancellation of their flight.

The passengers were expected to board a Boeing 737-700 which was scheduled to leave Lilongwe at 8:20 am for Johannesburg in South Africa.

However, the plane did not show up at the airport. Some passengers went to Malawi Airlines office at city centre to demand an explanation.

The company’s spokesperson Joseph Josiah told the local media that Malawi Airlines regrets the last minute cancellation of the flight.

Josiah also promised to release a statement but no statement had been posted on the Malawi Airlines Facebook page at the time of publishing this article.

Malawi Airlines has not been operating flights since March 26 when flights were first suspended for six days. On March 31, the company extended the suspension to April 6 saying the available flight was undergoing mandatory maintenance which had been prolonged in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.