Court convicts Indian national over derogatory remarks

A 32-year-old Indian national identified as Anand Mandivar has been found guilty of using insulting language after he called a Malawian national “a dog”.

Mandivar’s case was heard before Mzuzu Principal Resident magistrate court this morning.

On Tuesday, Mandivar verbally attacked rights activist Happy Mhango at Kentam Mall in Mzuzu.

Mzuzu police spokesperson, Paul Tembo said the two were seeking services from a mobile service provider but Mandivar attempted to jump the queue.

When Mhango condemned Mandivar over his conduct, the two exchanged words and Mandivar called Mhango a “dog”.

Mhango reported the matter to police and Mandivar who works for Kukoma Oils was arrested but later released on bail.

In court today, he pleaded guilty to the charge of using insulting language. Mandivar will spend the night in jail as the court is expected to deliver its judgement on the case tomorrow.