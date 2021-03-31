MCP gets two parliamentary seats in Nsanje

Unofficial results for Nsanje Central and North constituencies indicate that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidates have won the 30 March by-elections.

In Nsanje North, Enock Chizuzu of MCP has got 9856 votes, beating Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Esther Mcheka Chilenje who has 8081 votes while independent candidate Patrick Chimwemwe Bande has 113 votes.

In Nsanje Central constituency, Kafandikhale Mandevana got 8230 votes while DPP’s Francis Kasaila amassed 6648. Nzeru Mybeck of UTM has 331 votes and independent candidate Patrick Bande managed 72 votes.

Speaking in an interview, Mandevana said he will not be a Member of Parliament for only those who voted for him since his aim is to develop their area.

“Though it is unofficial but I know that things cannot change, I am the winner. We have fought a good fight, there were misunderstandings between our party and our opponents but that has gone and from the day I will be sworn in as the MP for this area I will need everyone’s support so that together we can develop our area,” said Mandevana.

Speaking in an interview, Nsanje district returning officer Ellen Bikoko described the by-election as free and fair. Bikoko said she did not receive serious queries from all parties involved.

” We can’t deny it, there were little problems and they were sorted out by the commission there and then, reaching this time, no one has come with a serious complaint which shows that the elections were done freely and fairly,” said Bikoko.

Voters turnout was high in this by-election unlike other by-elections following massive civic education.

MEC conducted the by-election in Nsanje Central and North constituencies after the courts ruled that there were some irregularities in the 2019 elections.