Living Waters ‘takes Jesus’ to the potholes

Members of Dwangwa Living Waters Church have fixed potholes on the M5 road in Dwangwa.

The church members mobilized resources and were joined by community members as they carried out the works yesterday.

“As citizens of the beloved country we have a role to play in order to make our country a better place to be,” the church said on its Facebook page.

Living Waters is one of Malawi’s biggest Pentecostal churches and it has branches in many areas across the country.

Meanwhile, Malawians on social media have applauded the church for embarking on the initiative, saying the road has many potholes.

“That’s good. The road is in very bad shape. Too many potholes and dangerous to peoples,” said Christopher Mphwanthe.

On Wednesday, musician Annie Matumbi also took it upon himself to repair potholes on roads in the Malawi’s Capital City, Lilongwe after noticing that authorities were failing to take action.

Some Malawians have called on district and city councils as well as the Roads Authority to learn from the communities.